Algonquin Police Department arrest two, write 24 tickets over holiday enforcement campaign

Algonquin Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2.

The department ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, adding seven additional officers over the span of the campaign. In addition to one impaired driving arrest, officers arrested one for a driving offense and issued 22 tickets for speeding, one for a seat belt violation, and one for distracted driving.

Nationwide, a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash ever 45 minutes.

The holiday enforcement campaign campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.