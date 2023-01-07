McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 26, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- German Ortiz-Dominguez, 37, of the 1200 block of Walden Oaks Drive, Woodstock; criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property.
- Jose E. Botello, 36, of the 11600 block of Maple Avenue, Hebron; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, improper lighting, operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- Heather R. Kates, 49, of the 13600 block of Route 176, Woodstock; theft of property worth more than $500, theft with a previous conviction, identity theft and identity theft with a previous conviction.
- Brandon M. Brown, 28, of the 2100 block of Hillside Terrace, Cary; two counts of aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and obstructing identification.
- Jaime T. Zeas, 54, of the 5300 block of Rita Avenue, Crystal Lake; failing to report a change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Daniel P. Perry, 38, of the 100 block of East Todd Avenue, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jose A. Lopez, 31, of the 300 block of Ratzlaff Street, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Brett J. Norris, 41, of the 500 block of Autumn Boulevard, Lakemoor; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, and possession of less than 15 grams each of LSD and fentanyl.
- Charles A. Miller, 41, of the 800 block of Annabelle Street, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
- William R. Hagen, 24, of the 6700 block of Kingswood Drive, Cedarburg, Wisconsin; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and any amount of psilocybin and amphetamine; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams each of cocaine, psilocybin and amphetamine; possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle; and possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
- Steven B. Radak, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Twickenham Court, Algonquin; marijuana trafficking, as well as possession, possession with intent to deliver and delivery of 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana.
- Alfonso G. Meneses Jr., 27, of the 3200 block of South Main Street, Rockford; theft of more than $500.
- Jessica Roman, 41, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Shallay D. Zerin, 34, of the 4000 block of Main Street, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Aime Lagunes-Lopez, 20, of the 1000 block of Wicker Street, Woodstock; possession with intent to delivery 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- George J. Ashetzie, 66, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Street, Chicago; burglary to a vehicle, five counts of identity theft with a previous conviction, possession of three or more of another’s credit cards, five counts of possession of another’s credit card, theft with a previous conviction and criminal trespass to a vehicle.