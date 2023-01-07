January 07, 2023
McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 26, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • German Ortiz-Dominguez, 37, of the 1200 block of Walden Oaks Drive, Woodstock; criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property.
  • Jose E. Botello, 36, of the 11600 block of Maple Avenue, Hebron; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, improper lighting, operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
  • Heather R. Kates, 49, of the 13600 block of Route 176, Woodstock; theft of property worth more than $500, theft with a previous conviction, identity theft and identity theft with a previous conviction.
  • Brandon M. Brown, 28, of the 2100 block of Hillside Terrace, Cary; two counts of aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and obstructing identification.
  • Jaime T. Zeas, 54, of the 5300 block of Rita Avenue, Crystal Lake; failing to report a change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
  • Daniel P. Perry, 38, of the 100 block of East Todd Avenue, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jose A. Lopez, 31, of the 300 block of Ratzlaff Street, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Brett J. Norris, 41, of the 500 block of Autumn Boulevard, Lakemoor; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, and possession of less than 15 grams each of LSD and fentanyl.
  • Charles A. Miller, 41, of the 800 block of Annabelle Street, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
  • William R. Hagen, 24, of the 6700 block of Kingswood Drive, Cedarburg, Wisconsin; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and any amount of psilocybin and amphetamine; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams each of cocaine, psilocybin and amphetamine; possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle; and possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
  • Steven B. Radak, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Twickenham Court, Algonquin; marijuana trafficking, as well as possession, possession with intent to deliver and delivery of 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana.
  • Alfonso G. Meneses Jr., 27, of the 3200 block of South Main Street, Rockford; theft of more than $500.
  • Jessica Roman, 41, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Shallay D. Zerin, 34, of the 4000 block of Main Street, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
  • Aime Lagunes-Lopez, 20, of the 1000 block of Wicker Street, Woodstock; possession with intent to delivery 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.
  • George J. Ashetzie, 66, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Street, Chicago; burglary to a vehicle, five counts of identity theft with a previous conviction, possession of three or more of another’s credit cards, five counts of possession of another’s credit card, theft with a previous conviction and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
