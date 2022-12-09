Cary man allegedly beat two people with a skateboard in Crystal Lake

A Cary man faces felony charges alleging that he struck a man and woman multiple times with a skateboard on Tuesday in Crystal Lake, sending both to the hospital, according to police and court records.

Brandon M. Brown, 28, was arrested Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Hillside Terrace outside Cary, the Crystal Lake Police Department said in a news release.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery resulting in great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification, the criminal complaint shows.

The most serious charges – aggravated domestic battery – are class 2 felonies, which can carry sentences of three to seven years in prison but are also probational.

Crystal Lake police responded at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Teckler Boulevard for two people who had been battered by a person they knew, the police said in the release.

Both people – a man and a woman – were struck “numerous times” with a skateboard on the face and head, the complaint alleges.

The man suffered “significant blood loss and a number of serious injuries,” including facial bone fractures that required surgery and facial lacerations that required stitches and staples, according to the complaint.

The woman also experienced blood loss and “numerous injuries,” including bruising and facial lacerations that required staples, the complaint states.

Both were taken to area hospitals and later released, according to the release.

Brown was subsequently arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday without incident, according to the release.

The police said Brown does not have a current address but court records list Hillside Terrace as his address.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Crystal Lake Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call 815-356-3620 or send anonymous tips by texting “CLPDTIP” along with the tip information to 847411. Normal text messaging rates apply.