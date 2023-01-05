Crystal Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a child between 2014 and 2019

A Crystal Lake man pleaded not guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a child between 2014 and 2019, McHenry County court records show.

Jeffrey D. Rollins, 61, is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, class 2 felonies.

Rollins, arrested on Dec. 9, remained in the McHenry County jail as of Thursday afternoon on $75,000 bond, of which he would need to post $7,500 to be released, according to the jail log.

He is accused of committing “of sexual conduct” against a child, in two counts of a child under 18 and in another two counts of a child under 13, between Jan. 1, 2014, and Nov. 27, 2019, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Rollins faces between three and seven years in prison, up to $25,000 in fines and must register as a sex offender for life, according to the indictment. The charge also carries probation as a possible sentence.

Rollins is due back in court Feb. 15.