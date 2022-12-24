McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 12, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Jamie M. Walker, 45, of Elgin; failing to report not having a fixed address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Dennis M. Bator, 45, of the 4900 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry; three counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.
- Robert A. Beyers III, 28, of the 400 block of Grand Boulevard, Wauconda; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license and speeding.
- Erick T. Frydrych, 52, of the 24700 block of West Clinton Avenue, Round Lake; violating an order of protection with a previous conviction.
- Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of the 2000 block of Kristan Avenue, North Chicago; aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
- Scott M. Steidinger, 39, of the 200 block of Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills; obstructing justice and resisting a police officer.
- Morgan K. Scarpino, 30, of the 5500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Clarendon Hills; possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Roberto Ramos-Escobar, 37, of the 4300 block of South Shields Avenue, Chicago; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- Michael W. Krawczyk, 32, of the 11600 block of Hawthorne Way, Huntley; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 parts of LSD, as well as possession of less than 50 grams of psilocybin, less than 50 grams of diazepam, any amount of alprazolam and less than 200 grams of amphetamine.
- Jesse M. Mercado, 23, of the 3100 block of Chellington Drive, Johnsburg; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Tara L. England, 48, of the 1200 block of North Manchester Mall, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl and driving with a revoked license.
- Kate A. Lopez, 23, of the 800 block of Casey Lane, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Decoby D. Smith Jr., 32, of the 700 block of Alma Court, Carpentersville; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a revoked license, speeding, two counts of disobeying a traffic control signal and having a defective windshield.
- Patrick G. Adcock, 49, of the 200 block of East Harrison Street, Harvard; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence of cocaine with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol with two previous DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with a revoked license, aggravated driving under the influence of cocaine with a revoked license, aggravated driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license, resisting a police officer, obstructing justice, possession of open alcohol by the driver and screeching tires.
- Connor C. Kirkpatrick, 27, of the 100 block of West Woodstock Street, Crystal Lake; criminal damage to property exceeding $100,000, aggravated reckless driving resulting in great bodily harm and reckless conduct resulting in great bodily harm.
- Ana G. Ramirez, 25, of the 100 block of East Melody Lane, Woodstock; four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.