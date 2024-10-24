Juliana Cashmore breaks Johnsburg blocks record: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Johnsburg 2, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, Juliana Cashmore broke the Skyhawks’ all-time blocks record during her team’s 25-10, 25-21 Kishwaukee River Conference win. Cashmore finished with two blocks and now has 229 career blocks, breaking Emmy Wizceb’s record of 227.

Adelaide Bruns added three aces, three blocks and 15 assists for the Skyhawks (12-21, 9-5) while Casie Majercik finished with three blocks and two kills.

Mindy Krasinski led Harvard (3-23, 0-13) with seven kills and three digs, Maddie McDonough earned three kills, two aces and two digs while Aideliz Rentería finished with nine assists and two digs.

Marengo 2, Sandwich 1: At Marengo, the Indians ended their regular season with a 25-23, 19-25, 26-24 KRC win. Leila Becovic had six kills and 11 digs for Marengo (14-19, 4-9) Addison Sanchez, Dayna Carr and Addison Johnson all added six kills apiece. Emma Castro finished with 21 assists and Abigail Paiz added 21 digs.

Richmond-Burton 2, Plano 0: At Plano, the Rockets ended the regular season undefeated in the KRC with a 25-10, 25-20 win. Elissa Furlan finished with eight kills and two blocks for the Rockets (34-1, 14-0), Alex Hopp had 20 assists and two aces while Danni Hopp earned seven kills and Zoe Friend had three kills.

Woodstock North 2, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder won their crosstown rivalry match 25-20, 25-20 to end the regular season. Devynn Schulze led North (20-14, 11-3) with 12 kills, two aces and three digs, Gabby Schefke earned 20 assists, five aces, two kills and two digs while Maddie Sofie added eight digs and two aces and Jayden Johnson had four kills and two digs.

Boys soccer

McHenry 4, Harlem 0: At Elgin, the Warriors (9-11) opened the playoffs with a commanding win at the Class 3A Larkin Regional. Aiden Fischler scored in the first minute, Gonzalo Flores added a goal in the 17th minute while Nate Caruso finished with two second half goals.

McHenry will play Elgin for the regional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Winnebago 3, Marengo 1: At Rockford, the Indians (10-12-1) ended their season with a loss at the Class 1A Rockford Christian Regional championship.