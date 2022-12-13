McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 27, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Joshua D. Camden, 34, of the 200 block of La Fox River Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, Nov. 27, with aggravated battery to a police officer, violating an order of protection, two counts of resisting a police officer and violating bond conditions and criminal damage to government property.
Ted V. Tran, 34, of the 2500 block of Whale Avenue, Rockford, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 29, with burglary, theft of property worth $500 to $10,000, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Jaimie N. Willard, 35, of the 4300 block of North Lowell Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 29, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Daniel M. Gaertner, 33, of the 3000 block of North Linder Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 29, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Susan K. Worm, 44, of the 600 block of Wheeler Street, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, Dec. 3, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Cary
Loren R. Wang, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Duxbury Lane, Cary, was charged Friday, Dec. 2, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license, resisting a police officer, driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper backing of a vehicle on the road.
Crystal Lake
Darryl P. Jasinowski, 40, of the 200 block of Wellington Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 30, with two counts of driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a non-highway vehicle on the road with no valid driver’s license.
Karrie L. Salisbury, 48, of the zero to 100 block of Faringdon Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 1, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Elizabeth Topete, 32, of the 1300 block of Parkridge Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 2, with failing to report a change of employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Disiree D. Thompson, 21, of the 1600 block of Brompton Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 2, with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Harvard
Raynardo O. Gonzalez, 52, of the 2600 block of Thatcher Avenue, River Grove, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 29, with two counts of drug-induced homicide.
Lake in the Hills
Joseph T. Porter, 24, of the 7100 block of South Winchester Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Dec. 1, with two counts of forgery, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and theft of property worth more than $300.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Robert J. Rossa, 40, of the 7300 block of Nantucket Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Monday, Nov. 28, with residential burglary.
William E. Reese, 36, of the 900 block of Broadway Street, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 29, with two counts of theft of property worth $500 to $10,000.
Wasfi M. Awwad, 29, of the 1100 block of View Point Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 30, with aggravated battery in jail.
Alfredo Garcia-Castillo, 32, of the 100 block of West Washington Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 30, with aggravated battery in jail.
Brandon M. Vice, 35, of the zero to 100 block of East Grand Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 2, with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a revoked license, five counts of possession of stolen license plates, possession of burglary tools and reckless driving.
Woodstock
Kevin McGowan, 59, of the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 29, with theft of property worth $500 to $10,000, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, theft of property worth $500 to $10,000 and forgery.