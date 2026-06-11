Tiskilwa marks 150th year for Lone Tree Schoolhouse

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will recognize one of the oldest country school buildings in Illinois, and one of the few in continuous use for 150 years, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

Although Lone Tree School closed in 1942, Wheatland Township has maintained the structure in fine style right into the 21st century, using it as township meeting hall.

The program will be held at the old schoolhouse, eight miles almost directly south of the village (19292 250 North Avenue, Tiskilwa). It will feature lively reminiscences of school days, shared by descendants of Lone Tree students Ruby Downey Stacker and Willis Anderson, a bit of history on the name and uses of the building, and a couple of surprises.

In 2004, Lone Tree earned prestigious recognition on the National Register of Historic Places, thanks to the efforts of Dorothy and Francis Ary who lived across the road from the building. The schoolroom offers a peek into the past, back when most rural children of the Tiskilwa community attended one of the 15 country schools in the surrounding area.

Following the indoor program, treats and soft drinks will be served on the south lawn under a tent. Audience members are encouraged to stay and visit and to bring lawn chairs. Historical Society programs are free of charge and open to the public.

A special display of enlarged photographs of the schoolhouse by Mike Vaughn and Dave Horst, as well as several other notable artifacts, will line the walls. After June 14, visitors to Museum on Main can view the photos in the Timeline Hallway, along with a showcase full of Lone Tree memorabilia.