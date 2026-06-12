Montgomery celebrates 2026 Volunteer of the Year honorees

Joanie and Dan Britton (center) with their friends and family of St. Olaf Church in Montgomery show off their Community Impact award during the 2026 Volunteer of the Year ceremony in Montgomery on June 8, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery took an evening to celebrate the special volunteers who through small acts of kindness “create lasting impacts” across the community.

During the 2026 Volunteers of the Year ceremony before the June 8 board meeting, the strength of the community was defined as dedication to service.

People who “give their time, talents, and energy to improve the lives of others,” were highlighted, the village said in a news release.

The honorees gathered with friends and family.

“Change doesn’t always come in big moments, it comes through consistent, thoughtful actions,” village community engagement and event coordinator Rosie Boeing said in the release. “Because of our volunteers, Montgomery is a stronger, kinder, more connected, and a batter place to call home.”

The honorees received commemorative plaques from the village for their achievements.

Sharon Graeber is awarded the Active Adult Impact award during the 2026 Volunteer of the Year ceremony in Montgomery on June 8, 2026. She is joined by village president Matt Brolley. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

The evening’s Active Adult Impact award was presented to Sharon Graeber. Greaeber was honored for her many years of dedicated service at the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, where her “reliability, kindness, and welcoming presence have positively impacted countless seniors, families, and community members,” the village said.

The Business Impact award was presented to Loreto Arzola during the 2026 Volunteer of the Year ceremony in Montgomery on June 8, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

The Business Impact award was presented to Loreto Arzola, a State Farm Agent. Arzola was recognized for his support of the village and Chamber of Commerce events, as well as his “dedication to empowering students through his work as a bilingual professor at the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Waubonsee Community College,” the village said.

The Community Impact award was presented to Dan and Joanie Britton. They were both recognized for their “ongoing commitment to serving others through church and community outreach programs, including the food pantry at St. Olaf, GriefShare classes, Love Purse, Samaritan’s Christmas Child, Faith & Blue, and numerous other service projects,” the village said.

The Group Impact award was presented to the Montgomery Beautification Committee during the 2026 Volunteer of the Year ceremony in Montgomery on June 8, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

The Group Impact award was presented to the Montgomery Beautification Committee. The committee was recognized for “enhancing community pride and connection through flower plantings, Arbor Day celebrations, seasonal decoration contests, and beautification efforts that bring residents together,” the village said.

The Nonprofit Impact award was presented to Gemita Jones, with Grow with GEM during the 2026 Volunteer of the Year ceremony in Montgomery on June 8, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

The Nonprofit Impact award was presented to Gemita Jones, with Grow with GEM. Jones was honored for her ”leadership in addressing community needs through food pantries, clothing closets, diaper drives, back-to-school fairs, and outreach efforts that provide hope and support to individuals and families," the village said.

The Rising Star Awards were presented to Abury Avila, Evrey Dominguez Jr., and Lander Orocio during the 2026 Volunteer of the Year ceremony in Montgomery on June 8, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

The Rising Star Awards was presented to Abury Avila, Evrey Dominguez Jr., and Lander Orocio. They were honored for their “enthusiasm, initiative, and positive spirit while volunteering at community events, demonstrating that young people can make a meaningful and lasting difference through service and volunteerism,” the village said.