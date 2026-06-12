Traffic alert: Lockport street closures for Old Canal Days parade

(file photo) The Lockport Police Department has issued a reminder to residents and those traveling in the area the city will experience street closures for several hours on Friday for the Old Canal Days parade. (Gary Middendorf)

The Lockport Police Department has issued a reminder to residents and those traveling in the area the city will experience several hours of street closures on Friday for the Old Canal Days parade.

Police noted the parade will close State Street between Thornton Street and Division Street starting at 5 p.m. on Friday before the parade begins at 6 p.m.

This closure includes the intersection of 9th Street and State Street.

The parade will proceed north on State Street from the Metra Station to 2nd Street. Side streets along the route will also be closed starting in the afternoon to accommodate parade attendees.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow additional travel time when traveling through the downtown area,” the Lockport Police said.

Police have asked people to use caution when driving near the downtown Friday to follow directions from public safety personnel on site.