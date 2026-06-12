Alexander Pool in Princeton reopening still delayed

Dozens of people cool off in Alexander Pool on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton Park District provided an update after Alexander Pool was closed last month due to a “major mechanical failure” with their filtration pump and motor.

According to the district, it’s still waiting on the delivery of the replacement pump and motor assembly with an unclear timeline.

“We are nearing the time that was initially promised for the delivery,” the district wrote in a statement. “Because these units are custom built-to-order, the timeline remains dependent on the manufacturer.”

For now, the Bureau County Metro Center continues to offer extended open swim times to provide alternative aquatic recreation.

To help make up for the late start, the park district said they will also extend the swimming season later into the year, as permitted by the availability of lifeguards and the weather.

“We understand this is frustrating news as the summer heat continues, and we deeply appreciate the community’s ongoing patience and understanding,” the statement said. “We will continue to provide regular updates as soon as new information becomes available.

For updates and up-to-date schedules, visit the park district’s website or call (815) 872-0840.