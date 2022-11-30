Fox Lake man charged after Spring Grove police car rammed with stolen vehicle

A 35-year-old Fox Lake man faces felony charges after police say he rammed a Spring Grove patrol vehicle while fleeing in a stolen pickup truck.

Brandon M. Vice is wanted on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while his license was revoked, according to a news release Wednesday from the Spring Grove Police Department.

The charges were approved by the McHenry County States Attorney’s Office, Spring Grove Detective Eric Decker said in an email.

The charges come after a Spring Grove police officer tried to stop a stolen 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on State Park Road, Spring Grove police said Monday. The driver did not stop and struck a Spring Grove patrol vehicle while trying to flee.

The officer was uninjured and damage to the patrol vehicle was “minimal as the officer was wise enough to move his vehicle” after the impact, Decker said Monday.

The driver then led police on a chase that ended in Waukegan where the stolen vehicle became inoperable and the driver fled on foot, according to the release Monday.

Spring Grove police are seeking information on Vice’s whereabouts “as it has been reported that this is not an isolated incident and he is still at large,” according to the release. Anonymous tips can be provided at springgrovepd.com/take-action/.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vice in two separate case, court records show. Vice was charged in June with obstructing justice for allegedly refusing to provide a DNA sample despite a court order and indicted in December 2021 on charges of possession of a stolen of a stolen vehicle and theft of property worth more than $500 in connection with the theft of a 2009 Honda motorcycle.