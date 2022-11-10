Northwestern Medicine to close Crystal Lake fitness center to users’ dismay

The announced closure of the Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake has some residents frustrated over the lack of alternatives.

The fitness center notified its members on Oct. 28 that the Crystal Lake site would close on Dec. 30, leaving just the Huntley location.

“We have made the difficult choice to centralize all fitness center services in McHenry County,” Northwestern Medicine leadership said in the letter. “We regret any inconvenience this causes you. I hope that you will enjoy the enhanced experience at our Huntley location.”

While the fitness center has promised to reimburse full or partial prepaid membership plans, several residents said they are left wondering how and where they can continue certain specific fitness programs.

“Everyone in my fitness class is unhappy about the center closing,” said Crystal Lake resident Robert Buck, who does water aerobics in the fitness center’s warm water pool.

The nearest alternative, the Sage YMCA, doesn’t have a warm water pool, and the Huntley location – which is located about 20 minutes from the Crystal Lake facility – is too far away for most in the class to drive to.

The decision came as a complete surprise to patrons of the fitness center, Buck said, who added he hoped an entity like the Crystal Lake Park District would take over the building to keep it as a fitness venue.

“What are you going to do with a facility that has three pools and a locker room?” Buck said. “You can’t make a bowling alley out of it.”

Crystal Lake resident Rozanne Ronen also described traveling to Huntley as “not an option” and described the announcement as “very upsetting.”

For Ronen, the water aerobics is not just about staying in shape; Ronen’s doctor recommended the exercise as a way to manage arthritis, she said.

“This is a huge loss for the community and staff members,” Ronen said. “I hope there is some way that this outstanding facility can be saved.”

Questions provided to a Northwestern Medicine spokesman Thursday were not responded to by press time.