Huntley police issue four seat belt tickets during Halloween campaign

The Huntley Police Department issued four seat belt citations during the recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort aimed at saving lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more motorists buckled up, according to a news release. The enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during the late-night hours, when statistics show the most unbuckled or impaired driving fatalities occur.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.