November 03, 2022
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

Fire causes $40K in damage to Crystal Lake home’s bedroom; residents unharmed

Cause under investigation, fire department says

By Shaw Local News Network

A Thursday morning fire at a Crystal Lake home was contained to a second-floor bedroom, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said.

Firefighters from the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 9:37 a.m. Thursday to the two-story, single-family home at 1257 Boxwood Drive, according to a news release.

The first unit on the scene found a fire in the bedroom, the release states. The home’s occupants had escaped without injury and called 911.

The home had a smoke detector that activated but no residential sprinklers. The home remains habitable with an estimated $40,000 in damage to the bedroom and its contents.

The fire was extinguished by 9:51 a.m., the release states. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Crystal Lake Fire Rescue fire investigators, according to the release.

Crystal Lake
