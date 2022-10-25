McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 3

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Christian M. Corson, 24, of the 100 block of East Lark Avenue, Cortland; residential burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal damage to property not exceeding $500.
- Christian M. Corson, 24, of the 100 block of East Lark Avenue, Cortland; two counts of armed violence, possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of hydrocodone and criminal damage to property not exceeding $300.
- Alexia F. Posada-Reyes, 20, of the 600 block of North Jefferson Street, Harvard; criminal trespass to a residence and battery.
- Hatim B. Khan, 19, of the 8900 block of Pearsall Drive, Huntley; theft of property worth more than $5,000 from a person 60 years or older.
- Caleb J. McCaughn, 19, of the 3400 block of Chadwick Lane, Lake in the Hills; theft of property worth more than $5,000 from a person 60 years or older.
- Daniel A. Shafer, 49, of the 600 block of Whitemore Trail, McHenry; three counts of aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.
- Shawn K. Bradley, 44, of the 26600 block of West Woodland Avenue, Antioch; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.
- Larvell C. Coles, 26, of the 300 block of Devlin Road, Ingleside; three counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Alexander M. Lopez-Prazak, 22, of the 3900 block of Main Street, McHenry; aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
- Alexander M. Lopez-Larios, 49, of the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive, Wonder Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Juan A. Lezama-Joya, 42, of the 800 block of Dunbar Court, Schaumburg; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked, driving while license revoked, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, reckless conduct, resisting a police officer, speeding, improper use of vehicle registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended for lack of insurance and two counts of disobeying a stop sign.
- Jessica L. Speciale, 34, of the 7600 block of Gene Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and obstructing identification.
- Christopher D. Sliwinski, 31, of the 7600 block of Gene Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine.
- Christian T. Rusch, 21, of the 12700 block of 234th Avenue, Trevor, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.