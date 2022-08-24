Harvard woman accused of kicking in rival’s front door, punching her in the face over social media post

A 19-year-old Harvard woman faces a home invasion charge after police say she became upset over a social media post, went to the home of the person who posted it, kicked open the front door and punched her in the face.

Alexia F. Posada-Reyes, of the 600 N. Jefferson St., was charged after Harvard police responded about 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of South Park Avenue for a disturbance inside a home, according to a news release.

Posada-Reyes is accused of entering the home of the poster without permission in order to confront her, according to the release. An “altercation ensued” and police were called.

According to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court, Posada-Reyes punched the resident in the face with her fist.

The resident sustained minor scratches, Police Chief Tyson Bauman said. Neither person had to be hospitalized.

Home invasion is a Class X felony, which typically carries possible sentences of six to 30 years in prison.

Bond currently is set at $50,000, of which Posada-Reyes would need to post 10% in order to be released. She remained in the McHenry County Jail Wednesday afternoon.