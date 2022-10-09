McHenry High School to host manufacturing, trades and industry career expo

McHenry High School’s annual manufacturing, trades and industry career expo next week will feature representatives from the health care industry for the first time this year.

Northwestern Medicine, A-Tec Ambulance and McHenry County College’s health sciences division will be present at the event, in addition to representatives from 30 other business and organizations showcasing career opportunities in the manufacturing, trades and industry jobs.

The health care addition was to address interest from students, including those in McHenry High School’s biomedical pathway, to find out more about postsecondary opportunities in medical career fields.

The expo will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Center for Science, Technology and Industry at McHenry High School’s Upper Campus, 4716 W. Crystal Lake Road. It is free and open to the public.

For information, visit dist156.org/article/862297.