Cary Police Department issues 11 speeding tickets during child safety seat enforcement campaign

The Cary Police Department issued 11 speeding tickets and one for a cellphone violation during its Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement campaign last month.

The department joined forces with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies to increase awareness of proper child safety seat use and encourage all motorists to buckle up, according to a news release. The effort featured high visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign.

The enforcement campaign, which ran Sept. 18 to 30, was funded using federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.