McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Sept. 12, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Randy R. Slade, 32, of the 3400 block of Squirrel Court, Auburn Hills, Michigan; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
- Christopher E. Summers, 44, of the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue, Fox River Grove; two counts of criminal sexual assault, attempted criminal sexual assault, two count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of criminal sexual abuse, six counts of domestic battery, two counts of unlawful restraint and attempted criminal sexual abuse.
- Ronald J. Kruger, 56, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Wauconda; two counts of electronic harassment and two counts of stalking.
- Cody M. Behrens, 29, of the 2700 block of Walkup Road, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a nurse and battery.
- Julius M. Williams, 40, of Harvard; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
- Brooke J. Bianchi, 56, of the 500 block of Lake Cornish Way, Algonquin; obstructing justice, possession of lorazepam, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use, possession of open alcohol by the driver and following too closely.
- Lance A. Dunigan, 36, of the 2100 block of South Street, Elgin; criminal trespass to a residence with person present and five counts of battery.
- Cassidy Villarreal, 34, of the zero to 100 block of South Oriole Trail, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
- Ana M. Mendoza, 24, of the 13800 block of Perkins Road, Woodstock; possession and possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.
- Edgar Herrera, 32, of the 13800 block of Perkins Road; five counts of armed violence, possession and possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and obstructing justice.
- Adam R. Schuster, 32, of the 500 block of Golf Road, Crystal Lake; criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property and resisting a police officer.
- Adam R. Schuster, 32, of the 500 block of Golf Road, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to real property.
- Robert J. York, 43, of the 5100 block of Westwood Drive, McHenry; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and speeding.
- James M. Reidy, 42, of the 2800 block of Henzada Avenue, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three prior DUI violations, obstructing justice, leaving the scene of a crash, unlawful use of a public highway and failing to carry a valid driver’s license.
- Ralph H. Grant Jr., 58, of the 400 block of South River Road, Algonquin; failing to report change in employment as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Matthew A. Grabinski, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Pershing Avenue, Lake in the Hills; two counts of aggravated domestic battery and nine counts of domestic battery.
- Shannon L. Loureiro, 44, of the 500 block of Renee Drive, South Elgin; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Thomas K. Barr, 52, of the 1300 block of 18th Street, Zion; obstructing justice, driving with a revoked license and failing to signal a turn.
- Logan C. Kramer, 23, of the 500 block of East Lake Avenue, Round Lake; two counts of possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, five counts of armed violence, possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, two counts of possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam, obstructing identification, resisting a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jamie A. Stadler, 43, of the 600 block North State Street, Marengo; failing to report change of address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
- Jesus E. Donjuan, 21, of the 800 block of Mohawk Drive, Elgin; obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of marijuana, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver and operating an uninsured vehicle.