October 01, 2022
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for week of Sept. 12, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

