Woodstock man pleads not guilty to possessing $27,000 worth of cocaine, $230,000 in marijuana

A 32-year-old Woodstock man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging as a convicted felon, he possessed large amounts of cocaine, more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, a handgun and several rounds of ammunition, court records show.

Edgar Herrera, of the 13800 block of Perkins Road, was charged with possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine, a Class Super X felony; possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, a Class X felony; and five counts of armed violence, each a Class X felony, in addition to seven other felonies, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

An enhanced Class Super X felony carries a sentencing range between 12 and 50 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.

Herrera was arrested in August along with Ana M. Mendoza, 24.

Ana M. Mendoza (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Mendoza was charged with possession with intent to deliver 400 to 900 grams of cocaine, a Class Super X felony; possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, a Class X felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class Super 1 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class 1 felony, according to the indictment filed in the courthouse.

Mendoza is set for arraignment on Oct. 20.

A search of the couples’ home on Aug. 26 turned up 115 pounds of marijuana products, the street value of which is about $230,000, and about 640 grams of cocaine, worth more than $27,000, according to motions prosecutors filed in both cases.

Police also found a firearm with a defaced serial number, various amounts of different ammunition, an “abundant amount” of packaging materials, a money counter, vacuum sealer, digital scales, ledgers and more than $110,000 in cash, according to the motions.

Herrera, who has a previous conviction for residential burglary in Kane County, also is accused of possessing a pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, and obstruction of justice for flushing “an unknown quantity of cocaine down the toilet” during the police search of his home, according to the indictment.

Herrera’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday.