Woodstock couple had $230K in marijuana, about $27K in cocaine and an illegal gun: prosecutors

A Woodstock man and woman have been tagged with multiple drug charges that could get them decades in prison after police allegedly found about $230,000 worth of marijuana, about $27,000 in cocaine and an illegal gun during a Friday search of their home, authorities said.

Edgar Herrera, 32, and Ana M. Mendoza, 24, were home during the search, according to prosecutors who accused the pair of drug trafficking and asked a McHenry County judge to require them to prove the source of any bail funds.

Edgar Herrera (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A search of their home in the 13800 block of Perkins Road in Woodstock found 115 pounds of marijuana products, the street value of which is about $230,000, and about 640 grams of cocaine, worth more than $27,000, according to motions prosecutors filed in both cases.

Police also found a firearm with a defaced serial number, various amounts of different ammunition, an “abundant amount” of packaging materials, a money counter, vacuum sealer, digital scales, ledgers and more than $110,000 in cash, according to the motions.

Herrera was charged with three Class X felonies, which typically carry six to 30 years in prison, including armed violence for the alleged possession a loaded 9 mm pistol with a defaced serial number, possession with intent to deliver between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.

Ana M. Mendoza (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

He also was charged with additional possession offenses, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and obstructing justice for allegedly flushing cocaine down the toilet during the search, according to the criminal complaint.

Mendoza was charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine and more than 5,000 grams of marijuana. The possession with intent to deliver charges are both Class X felonies.

Herrera previously was convicted of residential burglary in a 2007 Kane County case, according to the complaint.

Neither Herrera nor Mendoza had a defense attorney listed as of Monday afternoon.

Both are due back in court Sept. 9 and remained in custody at the McHenry County Jail as of Monday afternoon. Mendoza’s bond was set at $125,000 and Herrera’s was $200,000 with 10% required in order to be released.