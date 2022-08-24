Man charged with possessing meth, stolen vehicle and firearm, attempting to escape McHenry officer

A 23-year-old Bristol, Wisconsin, man is being held on $300,000 bond in the McHenry County jail, charged with possessing methamphetamines, stolen firearm and vehicle, according to jail records and documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Logan C. Kramer, of the 9900 block of 191st Avenue, was charged with multiple felonies, the most serious of which could land him decades in prison.

He is accused of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, as well as possession of a stolen firearm, a stolen vehicle and between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

He is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a firearm while in the process of committing another felony, attempted escape of police custody, three counts of possession of other narcotics, obstructing justice for providing a fake name and birthdate. possession of a firearm and ammunition without a FOID card, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

The charges stem from on or about Aug. 22, when Kramer is accused of possessing the methamphetamine, 20 Alprazolam tablets, 10 Clonazepam tablets, 20 Adderall, a stolen black-and-purple Ruger SR22 handgun, 10 .22-caliber bullets, a stolen gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and two digital scales containing white powder residue, suspected to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that he attempted to escape from a city of McHenry police officer while he was picking him up from a hospital, according to the criminal complaint filed in the courthouse.

Kramer has been assigned an attorney from the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office and is set for a bond hearing Friday. He would need to post $30,000 to be released from the McHenry County jail.