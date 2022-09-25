Food trucks to be downtown Cary staple moving forward

The Cary Village Board voted Tuesday to make food trucks a regular feature on its downtown streets.

The decision followed a trial run this summer with Brothers’ BBQ food truck and catering kitchen, which “went off without a hitch,” said Brian Simmons, Cary’s community development director.

The food truck’s owners, who also opened a catering kitchen at 27-B Jandus Road last November, approached the village asking if they could sell food from their food truck.

The village agreed, and on two Friday nights during July, the truck was open for business.

“The test runs went very well,” said Jim Metallo of Cary, who owns the family-operated catering business.

Simmons said the “pilot run” received positive feedback from the community and board members.

Metallo is happy the village decided to offer this to other food trucks on a regular basis.

Food trucks draw visitors from outside the village, he said. Having a variety of food trucks in one location is important, as is having businesses certified by the McHenry County Department of Health and attracting people who have “a love for the culinary experience,” he said.

“We love the idea of the food trucks down there,” Metallo said.

The village has been “very responsive,” including installing a concrete pad and adding fencing and tables near the old train station where food trucks can set up.

“It’s a good little town, good downtown area,” Metallo said. “Food trucks will only enhance the experience.”

The ordinance approved Tuesday requires trucks to apply for a permit within five days of the operation, mandates operators have proof of liability insurance and sets a permit fee of $50 a day.

The village will allow up to three food trucks to operate at a time, and operating hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in designated areas. The owners must provide proper trash receptacles, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance does not allow food trucks to sell alcohol. Selling alcohol would require the food truck owner to apply for a liquor license from the village, Simmons said.