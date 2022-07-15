Cary food truck getting downtown trial run two Friday nights this month

A new food truck and catering kitchen is partnering with the village of Cary to test out the possibility of having food trucks in the downtown area on weekends.

Brothers BBQ, which opened its kitchen in May, will have its food truck out adjacent to the “Alfresco Alley” dining area along Spring Street, Friday July 15 and July 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The food truck’s owner, Jim Metallo, said he approached the village about the possibility.

At the moment, Cary has only allowed food trucks on private property or as part of approved special events, said Brian Simmons, Cary’s community development director.

This will be the first time the village is allowing a food truck downtown, but if the BBQ food trucks trial run goes well, the village will look into approving an ordinance or modifying regulations to allow food trucks in the community, Simmons said.

Brothers BBQ Truck and Catering Kitchen will have its food truck out at Cary's "Alfresco Alley" July 15 and 22, 2022, as part of a trial run to see if the village will allow more food trucks downtown. Shown here is Brothers BBQ's ribeye steak sandwich special. (Provided by Brothers BBQ Truck and Catering Kitchen)

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what we may do,” Simmons said. “How many food trucks can go out there? How do we handle the registration process so vendors aren’t vying for the same spots?”

For Brothers BBQ, the “Alfresco Alley” downtown space is ideal, because the catering kitchen is just a few blocks away, Metallo said.

If the trial run goes well, Brothers BBQ would like to be in downtown Cary at least once a week on either Friday or Saturday, Metallo said.

For the first Friday, the BBQ served a ribeye steak sandwich special, and this coming week will be smoking a pig for a to-be-determined special for the second weekend, Metallo said.

“I think, with social media, we’re going to see an immediate reaction to our presence downtown,” Metallo said. “Hopefully we get a positive reaction and can continue it. This summer season has been fantastic so far. We’ve been busy just about every day with festivals and fairs.”