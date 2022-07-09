Brothers BBQ opens new catering kitchen in Cary

The family-owned Brothers BBQ food truck opened a new catering kitchen in Cary.

The opening at 27-B Jandus Road was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 24 with the Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release.

Brothers BBQ started as a catering service and expanded to the food truck in 2020, leading to an explosion in business, according to the release. Owner Jim Metallo was renting a commissary kitchen to keep up with the demand and decided opening his own catering kitchen was the next step in his business’ growth.

Brothers BBQ offers a menu of meats seasoned with its signature Brothers BBQ rub and then slow-smoked the night before each event with apple and hickory. In addition to pulled pork and rib tips, it offers a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, waffle fries, pickle chips and dessert selections such as churros and waffles on a stick.

It also recently added its own signature root beer to the menu, made in partnership with Spirit Water Brewery, Distillery and Taproom, which also is in Cary.

To learn more about Brothers BBQ, visit brothersbbqfoodtruck.com or call 847-875-9675.