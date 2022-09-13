Cary police arrest one for drunken driving during Labor Day enforcement campaign

The Cary Police Department made one arrest and wrote five speeding tickets during its recent Labor Day enforcement campaign.

The arrest was for driving under the influence, the department said in a news release. Officers also wrote tickets for disobeying a traffic control device and driving without insurance.

The Cary Police Department was one of many law enforcement agencies across Illinois that took part in the traffic safety campaign, which was funded using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.