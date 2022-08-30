Former Dundee-Crown guidance counselor remembered for his service to others

A longtime Carpentersville resident, former village trustee and counselor at Dundee-Crown High School is being remembered for his love of family and dedication to the community.

James T. Schuldt, 92, died at his home on Aug. 21. Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday and Sunday.

In March, Schudlt’s wife of 67 years, Elizabeth, and his eldest son, James Jr., died within days of each other.

“I wish they could’ve made a model of my mom and dad being married because they were two of a kind, but they were a one-of-a-kind of couple,” said John Schuldt, the youngest of three sons born to the couple. “We truly believe our father died of a broken heart because he missed my mother so much.”

James T. Schuldt (Via Daily Herald)

Schuldt was born and raised in Carpentersville and attended local schools. As a high school senior, he was offered a contract with the Chicago White Sox, John Schuldt said.

“But his father, my grandpa, decided that education was more important, so he went to college,” he said, adding his father went on to University of Illinois, where he studied education and met his future wife, Elizabeth Hartman.

In college, Schuldt pursued his love for sports, playing baseball and basketball. According to his obituary, he was part of the University of Illinois basketball team that made it into the Final Four twice during his college career. He was a member of the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame and the University of Illinois Hall of Fame. He also was an inaugural member of the Dundee-Crown Athletic Hall of Fame.

After a short time teaching in Indiana, James and Elizabeth moved back to Carpentersville in 1971. Schuldt retired from Dundee-Crown High School after working in the district for 24 years. During his tenure he worked as a counselor, guiding students through high school and helping them make decisions about college.

“He was a great man,” said Carpentersville Mayor John Skillman, whose parents were friends with Schuldt and his wife. “He helped many residents who grew up here and went to high school here.”

Skillman added that his sister often says she owes her career in nursing to Schuldt, who was her high school guidance counselor and encouraged her to pursue a nursing degree.

“Even after he retired, we would be out for dinner as a family and young adults would come up and say, ‘Mr. Schuldt, I remember you as my guidance counselor,’ " said Schuldt, adding that former students would thank him for his help or comment about how he helped them through high school.

“My dad was the best of dads, and my mom was the best of moms,” Schuldt added. “I had everything I needed, because I had the love and support of two awesome parents.”

He added, “I would encourage people to take time for their loved ones because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”

James Schuldt Sr. also is survived by his son Joseph, along with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Contributions in Schuldt’s memory can be made to Zion Christian Church, 138 Washington St. in Carpentersville, or to the Dundee-Crown Athletic Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund, 1500 Kings Road in Carpentersville.

