Juvenile male killed in Lake in the Hills rollover crash

A juvenile male was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Lake in the Hills, police said.

Police did not release the name or age of the juvenile, pending notification of relatives.

According to police, emergency responders were called at 10:06 p.m. to Rakow Road between McHenry and Pyott roads for a rollover crash.

Three vehicles, a Honda Civic, a Nissan Sentra and a Volkswagen Passat, were involved in the crash, police said.

The juvenile was a front-seat passenger in the Volkswagen. He was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital and later pronounced deceased, police said.

The Volkswagen Passat driver was transported to the Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. The driver of the Nissan was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital. Lake in the Hills police did not disclose their injuries or conditions.

The road was closed from just before 11 p.m. to 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Accident Investigation Unit and the Lake in the Hills Police Department are investigating the crash.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to the crash.