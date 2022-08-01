ACLU calls Lake in the Hills actions toward UpRising Bakery unconstitutional

People walk into Uprising Bakery & Cafe in Lake in the Hills in this Monday, July 26, 2022, file photo. The store reopened Sunday after its front windows were smashed and epithets written on the walls, to long lines and enthusiastic community support. The cafe, which was planning to host an all-ages drag show Saturday night, had experienced backlash over the previous few weeks. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )