Police arrest suspect in hate crime involving UpRising Bakery & Cafe

Police arrested an Alsip man for vandalizing a Lake in the Hills bakery and cafe early Saturday morning, less than 24 hours before a scheduled drag show at the business.

The vandalism has led the bakery to cancel the event.

Joseph Collins, 23, of Alsip, was charged with a hate crime and criminal damage to property, according to a complaint from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

Along with smashing three store front windows and the glass door with a bat, Collins spray painted explicit messages, according to the complaint. Two of those messages were inflammatory toward LGBTQ+ individuals.

The damage is more than $500, but less than $10,000, the complaint states. Both charges are Class 4 felonies.

Corinna Bendel-Sac, owner of UpRising Bakery & Cafe, 2104 W Algonquin Road, said no staff was physically hurt, though they have been shaken up by the latest incident.

UpRising posted this on Facebook:

“For the safety of the performers, staff, and community we have cancelled tomorrows event and will be closed Saturday 7/23/22. At this time we ask everyone: DO NOT COME TO OUR LOCATION AT ALL TODAY.

“We did not want to back down from Bullies but absolutely cannot in good conscience continue with tomorrows plans. It breaks our hearts. we will update when we can.”

Three police vehicles patrolled the parking lot outside the bakery on Saturday. Officers were not allowing the public nearby.

Vandals damaged Uprising Bakery & Cafe, 2104 Algonquin Road, in Lake in the Hills, overnight on July 23, 2022. The business has faced harassment and opposition over a planned drag show. (Dennis Anderson)

The damage comes after several weeks of harassment, including in-person remarks and attacks such as spitting on the display case, following the announcement of the drag show, which was promoted as an event for all ages.

The level of concern was high enough that the Lake in the Hills police had issued a statement on Tuesday, July 19, that they would be present at the drag show and would take a “zero tolerance” approach to any violence or disturbances. The police later announced they would be hosting a staging area for press during Saturday’s event.

As of very early Saturday morning, Lake in the Hills police could not be reached for comment.

This story will be updated when more information is available.