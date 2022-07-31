UpRising Bakery not allowed to host events due to village zoning, officials say

A week after its store was vandalized leading up to a drag show, the UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills is being told by the village to stop hosting events.

Despite hefty police protection last week both before and after the shop was vandalized, along with police plans to monitor potential protests during last Saturday’s planned drag show, the village of Lake in the Hills said in a news release Saturday that UpRising was never permitted to host such an event in the first place.

Specifically, the July 23 event would have violated the village’s zoning regulations, the release states. Village zoning prohibits entertainment in that area due to how close it is to residential neighborhoods.

“The village seeks to administer zoning ordinances and policies in a fair, efficient and professional manner in order to promote and safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of the Lake in the Hills community,” the release states.

UpRising owner Corinna Bendel Sac, in a video prior to Saturday’s release, thanked the village for their support, saying they’ve “been working so hard to maintain neutrality and doing everything that they’re supposed to do the right way.”

Sac has wanted to start hosting events to boost the bakery’s revenue, the release states, calling that revenue “essential.” Officials said she was “clear” that she wants to continue offering such events.

The village for their part also shared complaints from other tenants and property owners that occupy space in the Cedar Ridge Plaza strip center, where UpRising is housed, according to the release.

In a follow-up, the village contacted her again to see if she would comply with the zoning, but received no response, the release states. As a result, the village sent out a letter.

Sac did not respond to immediate requests for comment for this story.

The drag show was expected to be a family event, which saw children’s tickets discounted. Leading up to it, it received criticism from many residents and organizations, with Sac and the bakery receiving harassment. It was also expected that both protest and counter-protests would take place outside the shop at the time of the event.

Despite this, after the store was vandalized around midnight Saturday, July 23, Sac and the bakery received an outpouring of community support, with even those against the show saying those responsible for the vandalism should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” It also opened to long lines the following Sunday and Monday.

Alsip man Joseph Collins was charged with a hate crime tied to the vandalism.