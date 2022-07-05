McHenry County felony report for week of June 5, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of June 5 through June 11. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Tommy J. Lamantia, 30, of the 900 block of Lexington Avenue, St. Charles, was charged Monday, June 6, with driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice, speeding and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
Ivanna L. Telles, 29, of the 100 block of Woodcrest Circle, Streamwood, was charged Thursday, June 9, with obstructing justice.
Crystal Lake
Blake R. Austin, 19, of the 900 block of Camelot Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, June 7, with two counts of reproducing child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.
Laurinda M. Ahrens, 52, of the 700 block of Concord Lane, Barrington, was charged Friday, June 10, with aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old, aggravated battery in a public place, possession of hydrocodone, possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine without a prescription, battery and resisting a police officer.
Harvard
Eriverto Alvarez-Robles, 28, of the 8100 block of Lawrence Road, Harvard, was charged Thursday, June 9, with two counts aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked, driving while license revoked, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.
McHenry
Nathan S. Shulkin, 21, of the 1100 block of Orleans Drive, Mundelein, was charged Monday, June 6, with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of disobeying a traffic control signal, and driving with expired license plates.
Keith D. Wilson, 29, of the 1800 block of South Route 31, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, June 7, with two counts of aggravated battery of a security officer.
Devontae Brown, 23, was charged Thursday, June 9, with burglary, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, and criminal damage to property. He was charged separately the same day with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage of property and theft.
Mark L. Bock, 45, of the 3600 block of Fawn Lane, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, June 10, with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child, grooming and harboring a runaway.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
John P. Lambrechts, 32, of the 3700 block of Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Tuesday, June 7, with criminal damage to government property.
Julio C. Rojas, 32, of the 1300 block of 9th Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, June 8, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine.
Gerardo A. Colecio, 57, of the 31800 block of Hillside Drive, Lakemoor, was charged Thursday, June 9, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license suspended, driving while license suspended and improper use of vehicle’s horn.
Christopher M. Shine, 26, of the 1400 block of Oak Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, June 9, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woodstock
Alan R. Bellon, 27, of the 2000 block of Willowbrooke Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, June 10, with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 15 grams of cocaine.
Cameron N. Miller, 25, of the 200 block of Minthaven Court, Gurnee, was charged Friday, June 10, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving while license suspended and driving without registration light.