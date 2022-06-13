Wonder Lake man accused of traveling to Michigan to meet minor, sexually assaulting her

A 45-year-old Wonder Lake man accused of traveling to Michigan to meet a 16-year-old girl he met online last summer is set to appear in court Wednesday on a request to see his bond reduced, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Mark L. Bock, of the 3000 block of Fawn Lane, was being held on $100,000 bond after being charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child, grooming and harboring a runaway, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities allege that Bock “using a computer online service” between June 1, 2021, and June 7, 2022, seduced the girl and solicited her to commit a sex act, according to the complaint filed in the courthouse.

Authorities also allege that on June 6 and 7, Bock traveled to Michigan to meet the girl, who he then harbored as a runaway in McHenry County without her parents knowing and sexually abused her over multiple days last week, according to the complaint.

It was not immediately clear where Bock was harboring the girl last week when he was arrested by McHenry police or how the pair traveled back to McHenry County.

He was arrested by McHenry police and transported to the McHenry County Jail Friday, according to jail and court documents.

Attempts to reach his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ryan Ahern, on Monday were not successful.

In court Wednesday, Ahern is set to ask that Bock be released on a recognizance bond or have his bond reduced. In the motion Ahern said Bock cannot pay the $10,000 required to be released. He also said that Bock is not a flight risk or a danger to the community.