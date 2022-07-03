McHenry County grand jury indictments - July 3, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Amber N. Golding, 35, of the 800 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake; possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, 15 to 200 doses of LSD and 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Eric Acosta, 36, of the 800 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and 15 to 200 doses of LSD, possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Steven M. Finger, 48, of the 100 block of Crystal Lake Road, Lake in the Hills; two counts of possession of less than 15 grams of heroin, two counts of possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steven M. Manson, 32, of the 1700 block of Parklane Avenue, McHenry; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and four counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Keyazjhia M. Banks, 21, of the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Tamara N. Carter, 33, of the 3800 block of West Wilcox Street, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
- Kevin P. Johnson II, 31, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam and two counts of domestic battery.
- Renee A. Germain, 29, of the 400 block of South State Street, Marengo; possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana.
- Sandra L. Singer, 53, of the 300 block of Ambassador Circle, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of license plate and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Steven M. Manson, 32, of the 1700 block of Parklane Avenue, McHenry; retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Johnathan Aquino, 18, of the 300 block of South Ayer Street, Harvard; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, mob action, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report damage to property.
- Nayeli A. Govea, 18, of the 20800 block of Lembcke Road, Harvard; two counts of escaping from police custody, three counts of obstructing justice, criminal damage to government property, driving under the influence of drugs, underage drinking and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Benjamin M. Albor, 61, of the 8600 block of Route 12, Richmond; two counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
- Matthew A. Gunderson, 36, of the 1200 block of West Algonquin Road, Lake in the Hills; obstructing justice, aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, speeding and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
- Antoine L. Sullivan, 38, of the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue, Chicago; six counts of drug-induced homicide.
- Jonathan Z. Warner, 31, of the 5900 block of Cobblestone Trail, McHenry; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of speeding, two counts of improper lane use and failure to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
- David E. Warmke, 55, of the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, using marijuana while driving, transportation of alcohol in a vehicle and failing to properly wear a seat belt.
- John J. Abbamonte, 59, of the 9200 block of Natchez Avenue, Morton Grove; false impersonation of a police officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.
- Luis M. Rodriguez, 37, of the 300 block of Kay Street, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to an emergency services officer and resisting a police officer.
- Michael A. Kathan, 28, of the 2900 block of North Richmond Road, Johnsburg; reckless discharge of a firearm.
- Heather R. Doyle, 34, of the 9000 block of North Greenwood Avenue, Hebron; aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer, escaping police custody and disorderly conduct.
- Jonathan A. Soto, 36, of the 500 block of Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Christopher J. Kafka, 38, of the 200 block of North Dale Avenue, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams each of heroin and cocaine.
- Alek A. Montemayor, 28, of 1200 block of Orchard Lane, Harvard; possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a revoked license, possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeying a stop sign, failure to signal, improper lane use, driving while using a cellphone, failing to properly wear a seat belt and driving without proper vehicle lighting.
- Brian J. Massaro, 39, of the 400 block of North First Street, Cary; three counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, unlawful restraint, two counts of criminal damage to property and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.