Man pleads not guilty to delivering fatal dose of drugs that killed Wonder Lake man

A Chicago man pleaded not guilty Friday to drug-induced homicide charges tied to the death of a 33-year-old Wonder Lake man, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Antoine Sullivan, 38, is charged with four counts of drug-induced homicide, according to the indictment filed in the courthouse.

Sullivan, who is listed in court records as Antione Sullvian, is accused of providing the fatal mix of heroin and fentanyl to Jeffrey Nanstiel on Feb. 16 that caused his death, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Class X felonies typically carry sentences of six to 30 years in prison and are not probational.

A forensic pathologist ruled that Nanstiel died from “the adverse effects of heroin and fentanyl,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors requesting that the source of any bail funds be determined. Sullivan’s bond was set at $100,000, 10% of which would need to be posted in order to secure his release.

As of Monday, Sullivan was still in the custody of the county jail, according to the jail log.

Sullivan was arrested in April following an investigation where detectives “surreptitiously communicated” by cellphone with Sullivan to arrange to buy $500 of heroin, according to the motion.

Sullivan arrived at the arranged meeting place with “multiple bags of heroin” in his possession and the cellphones used to set up the drug deal with the police, according to the motion.

“Given [Sullivan] is currently held on a felony drug related charge, and given that the evidence that [Sullivan] has been part of ongoing drug trafficking, there is reasonable cause to believe that bail funds that may be deposited ... may not be from a legitimate source, or may be funds that are tied to narcotics trafficking or from some other criminal or illegal source,” prosecutors said in the motion.