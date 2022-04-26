Harvard man facing felony drug charges arrested, charged with fleeing

A 28-year-old Harvard man already facing felony drug charges that could send him to prison for decades was arrested again Tuesday after police say he sped 100 mph in a 55-mph zone and blew at least two stop signs, court records show.

Prosecutors asked Tuesday that Alek A. Montemayor, of the 1200 block of Orchard Lane, be required to undergo weekly drug testing and treatment if released on bond.

On Monday, Harvard police said he fled an officer, going 100 mph in a 55-mph zone and running at least two stop signs, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday. He also is charged with possession between 15 and 100 grams of a substance containing cocaine, driving with a revoked license and illegal possession of marijuana.

Montemayor has two cases from May pending in McHenry County, one of which has a charge that could carry a sentence of six to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.

He was charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 30 grams of marijuana and possession and possession with intent to deliver LSD, according to charging documents. Later that month, he was charged separately with felony possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and misdemeanor domestic battery.

The initial charges stemmed from a May 7 traffic stop where police discovered in Montemayor’s vehicle nearly 900 individual perforated tabs of LSD, more than 30 grams of marijuana, three cellphones and a bag containing $13,950, according to the criminal complaint.

Montemayor pleaded not guilty to the charges in both cases.

At the time of Montemayor’s May arrests, he was on felony probation related to a 2019 conviction of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents. That made him eligible for extended and enhanced sentences on his recent cases, McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge said earlier this year.

A bond hearing was set for Thursday morning in Montemayor’s most recent case. He remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

An attempt to reach Montemayor’s attorney from his two 2021 cases Tuesday was unsuccessful.