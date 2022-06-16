American Community Bank & Trust names new vice president of commercial banking

Woodstock-based American Community Bank & Trust hired Dennis Harlow as its new vice president of commercial banking and added Emily Smith to its Board of Directors.

American Community Bank & Trust has announced the addition of Dennis Harlow to its commercial banking team. (Provided by American Community Bank & Trust)

Harlowe brings 15 years of commercial banking experience, according to a news release. He specializes in serving small to mid-size businesses.

Harlowe lives in South Elgin with his wife, Merrie, according to the release. He volunteers as a youth mentor with Young Entrepreneurs Academy.

American Community Bank & Trust has announced that Emily Smith was appointed to its Board of Directors on May 1, 2022. (Provided by American Community Bank & Trust)

Smith, who joined the Board of Directors last month, is a licensed real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate, serving both commercial and residential clients in the greater McHenry County area. She specializes in land sales, commercial property leases and property management.

A lifelong resident of McHenry County, Smith resides in Lake in the Hills and currently serves on the Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 school board.



