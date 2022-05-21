May 21, 2022
Cary Park District to hold kids garage sale this June

By Shaw Local News Network

The Cary Park District will hold a kids garage sale from 9 a.m. to noon June 25 at Lions Park, where kids can sell their unwanted toys, games and other objects.

Each registered child ages 6 to 15 will receive one parking space. All kids must be supervised by a parent or guardian. A detailed letter will be emailed to those registered.

The cost to reserve a space will be $9 for residents and $14 for nonresidents.

Registration is accepted at carypark.com and at the Community Center, 225 Briargate Road. More information also is available by calling the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100.

