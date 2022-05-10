McHenry County grand jury indictments - May 10, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Christian Hernandez, 22, of the 500 block of North Maple Avenue, Elgin; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, failing to reduce speed and operating an uninsured vehicle.
- Tyler D. Scholz, 31, of the 3100 block of Park Drive, Wonder Lake; forgery, identity theft and possession of a fraudulent identification card.
- Mercedes L. Hagstrom, 28, of the 3100 block of Park Drive, Wonder Lake; identity theft, forgery and possession of a fraudulent identification card.
- Gina M. Schinkowsky, 36, of the 10700 block of Midwest Avenue, Huntley; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to government property.
- Nicole S. Crook, 35, of the 1600 block of East Central Road, Arlington Heights; possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle and driving while license revoked.
- Wasfi M. Awwad, 28, of the 1100 block of Viewpoint Drive, Lake in the Hills; drug-induced homicide.
- Kyle J. Quarrie, 35, of the 500 block of South State Street, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
- Alexander A. Kling, 22, of the 1100 block of Greenwood Circle, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Andrew Vences, 18, of the 2200 block of Poplar Avenue, Hanover Park; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and speeding.