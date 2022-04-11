McHenry County College literary magazine receives award

The McHenry County College literary arts magazine VOICES 2021 was recently recognized with a Gold Medal Critique and a Gold Crown Award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.

Gold Crown Awards are the highest recognition given by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association to a student print or digital medium for overall excellence, according to a news release.

The McHenry County College literary arts magazine VOICES 2021 was recently recognized with a Gold Medalist Critique and a Gold Crown Award from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. (Provided by McHenry County College)

VOICES features short fiction, poetry, visual art, video and music submitted by McHenry County College students. The magazine scored 850 out of a possible 1,000 points to receive the Gold Medalist Critique.

The VOICES staff consists of MCC instructors Matt Irie, Amy Ortiz, Starr Nordgren, Paige Lush and Justin Schmitz.

During normal circumstances, the faculty advisors select student editors to curate, jury, edit and assist with the technical production of the magazine, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the content in the 2021 magazine was chosen by the faculty advisors.

While this is the first time the magazine has won the Gold Crown Award, it has received numerous awards each of the past 10 years, including five Gold Medalist Critiques, one Silver Medalist Critique and four Silver Crown Awards from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.

To view the magazine, go to www.mchenry.edu/voices.