Help us celebrate this year’s Women of Distinction

Join us as we honor the Class of 2026 at a special luncheon on June 3rd at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. A welcome reception will provide networking opportunities preceding lunch and the award ceremony. The ceremony will recognize the 2026 Women of Distinction and allow honorees an opportunity to share their stories. Registration and reception starts at 11:00 am; lunch begins at 11:30 am.

This year’s honorees are: • Jaki Berggren • Carol Chrisman • Lisa Haderlein • Betty Koch • Jessica Lombard • Becky Morris • Heidi Olsen • Lori Parrish • Rachel Skubiszewski • Emily Smith

For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.