Girls soccer: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

First Team
Reese Frericks, Richmond-Burton, sr., F
Frericks returned to the first team for the second straight season after capping one of the best careers in Rockets history. She led the McHenry County area in goals for the second straight year with 34 and finished her career with 102, a program record. Frericks earned All-State honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association and was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Field Player of the Year for the second straight season. She’ll play college soccer at Southern Indiana.
Margaret Slove, Richmond-Burton, sr., F
Slove earned first-team honors for the second straight season after scoring 28 goals and adding 18 assists. The IHSSCA awarded her All-Sectional honors to go along with her All-KRC award after helping the Rockets win their third straight sectional title with her ability to create plays and finish scoring chances. She’ll play at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame.
Grace Helzer, Huntley, sr., F
Helzer made the jump up to first team after she earned All-Area honorable mention last season. She led the Fox Valley Conference with 22 goals and added eight assists on her way to earning All-Sectional and All-FVC honors. Helzer helped the Red Raiders win their first regional title under coach Matt Lewandowski.
Olivia Anderson, Crystal Lake Central, jr., M
The 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year was a key cog in Central’s historic season and third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament. She scored 13 goals and added five assists to earn All-State and All-FVC honors. Anderson, who is committed to Loyola-Chicago, moved up to the first team after earning second-team honors last season.
Chloe Pfaff, Huntley, sr., M
Pfaff joined the Red Raiders for only one season after playing club soccer the past three seasons but made her presence felt quickly. She led the FVC and set a program record for assists in a season with 16 – the previous record was 15 – and added 12 goals. Pfaff earned All-State and All-FVC honors to lead Huntley to a regional title.
Ava Elders, Burlington Central, sr., M
Elders helped lead the Rockets’ rise back near the top of the FVC with a second-place finish and a regional title. She jumped up to the first team this season after scoring 15 goals and adding six assists. Elders earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors to end her high school career and will play in college at Lawrence.
Layne Frericks, Richmond-Burton, jr., M
Frericks earned her third appearance on the first team after another successful season for the Rockets. She scored 15 goals and added 18 assists as she helped create different scoring chances for R-B’s front line while also creating plenty of chances for herself. She earned All-KRC honors.
Sarah Duginske, McHenry, sr., D
Duginske capped her high school career by making the jump to the first team after earning honorable mention her sophomore season and then second team last season. She was the key piece for a Warriors defense that had seven shutouts and won a regional title for the first time since 2014. Duginske earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors and will play college soccer at Western Kentucky.
Chelsea Iles, Crystal Lake Central, jr., D
Iles returned to the first team for a second straight season after another dominant spring leading the Tigers’ back line. She finished the season with two assists and helped lead a defense that had seven shutouts and allowed an average of 1.1 goals per match. Iles earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors to lead Central to a third-place finish at state.
Madison Havlicek, Richmond-Burton, sr., D
Havlicek joined Duginkse in making the jump up to the first team after earning honorable mention honors her sophomore season and second team her junior year. She earned All-KRC honors after leading a talented and young Rockets defense that had 13 shutouts and allowed an average of 0.83 goals per match.
Addison Cleary, Crystal Lake Central, jr., GK
Cleary made it three straight seasons that a Tigers goalkeeper held a spot on the first team as she returned to the first team for a second straight season. She earned All-FVC honors after another dominant season in goal, finishing with seven shutouts and allowing 25 goals in 23 matches.
Second Team
Abby Foster, Woodstock North, sr., F
Delaney Roimiser, Jacobs, sr., F
Brooklynn Carlson, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F
Haley Lindquist, Burlington Central, sr., M
Bri Maldonado, Richmond-Burton, jr., M
Mackenzie McQuiston, Johnsburg, jr., M
Gabby Wojtarowicz, Jacobs, so., M
Janae Gillus, Jacobs, sr., D
Shea Behrens, Woodstock, sr., D
Kenzie Lorkowski, Burlington Central, fr., GK
Honorable Mention
Grace Apgar, Cary-Grove, sr., F
Genevieve Bangert, Hampshire, sr., F
Emerson Gasmann, McHenry, sr., F
Lizzie Gray, Crystal Lake Central, so., F
Malaina Huemann, Johnsburg, fr., F
Claudia Kaczmarczyk, Crystal Lake South, sr., F
Jillian Mueller, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F
Francesca Pastorelli, Hampshire, sr., F
Liz Smith, Johnsburg, fr., F
Adriana Wrzos, Marian Central, so., F
Eva Boer, Burlington Central, sr., M
Keira Bogott, Woodstock, so., M
Angelina Cutrona, Marian Central, sr., M
Bella D’Amico, Woodstock North, sr., M
Gisselle Farias, Dundee-Crown, sr., M
Gabi Farraj, Huntley, jr., M
Sidney Gerstenkorn, Marian Central, sr., M
Maddie Gray, Crystal Lake Central, jr., M
Ariana Hernandez, Dundee-Crown, sr., M
Amelia Ingebretsen, Hampshire, sr., M
Ellie King, Prairie Ridge, sr., M
Morgan McCaughn, Huntley, sr., M
Ilse Marquez, Hampshire, so., M
Rachel Mendlik, Richmond-Burton, jr., M
Eva Samuelian, Burlington Central, jr., M
Sam Skerl, Cary-Grove, so., M
Gracie Zankle, Woodstock North, sr., M
Brianna Domaleczny, Burlington Central, jr., D
Greta Fortin, Marian Central, jr., D
Kaylee Fouke, Johnsburg, jr., D
Jaci Laramie, Huntley, so., D
Abbey Miner, Marian Central, so., D
Helen Negron, Hampshire, jr., D
Taylor Labay, Richmond-Burton, jr., GK
Anna Lingle, Marian Central, jr., GK
Val Sardelli, Woodstock, jr., GK