Girls soccer: Reese Frericks scores 100th career goal, leads Richmond-Burton past Woodlands in sectional semifinal

GOAL: Reese Frericks takes it to the net and scores uncontested as she drives, scoring to make it 2-0 with 24:02 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/0QORG4Y90b

[ Photos: Richmond-Burton vs. Woodlands Academy Class 1A Richmond-Burton Sectional ]

“It’s so exciting because I feel like I worked so hard to get these goals the last couple years. So it was amazing to actually get that goal.”

— Reese Frericks, Richmond-Burton senior