Girls soccer: Reese Frericks-Margaret Slove connection leads Richmond-Burton to third straight sectional title

RICHMOND – One of Richmond-Burton’s strongest connections was on full display once again Friday.
Senior forwards Margaret Slove and Reese Frericks have caused headaches for opponents throughout their three years with the Rockets and did so once again at the Class 1A Richmond-Burton Sectional championship. The duo combined for five goals to lead R-B to a 7-2 win over Willows Academy and the program’s third straight sectional title.
“It’s super strong,” Slove said of her bond with Frericks. “We’ve been playing together since we were young, so we know how to reach other’s plays, we know how fast we’re going to go.”
The two didn’t waste time to start creating scoring chances for the Rockets (18-4). After coming close in the opening minutes, the two created one of their trademark fast breaks, with Slove sprinting with the ball down field finding a streaking Frericks, who knocked the ball in to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead with 28:58 left in the first half.
R-B’s front line kept pressing, and Slove got on the board when she scored on a perfectly placed pass from Rachel Mendlik to make it a 2-0 match with 21:45 left in the first half. Layne Frericks made it 3-0 with 12:29 left in the first when she sailed in a ball just outside the side of the box. The Rockets took a 3-1 lead into the half after Willows’ Veronica Presberg scored with 30 seconds left in the first half.
“They were ready to go today,” R-B coach Casey DeCaluwe said. “You could see a different speed right off the first whistle. We looked like we had the intensity to take care of business today and we’re not going to be stopped. It was great.”
They kept that intensity up when Reese Frericks scored on a fast break to make it 4-1 with 29:24 left in the match. Bri Maldonado scored off a corner kick with 28:32 left in the match. The Rockets pressured, and Reese Frericks and Slove kept attacking, working together to help Slove score two more goals to secure a hat trick.
R-B created 17 shots on goal and earned 14 corner kicks in the win. The Eagles’ Presberg scored her second goal with 20:17 left in the match, scoring the only two goals the Rockets have allowed all postseason.
Reese Frericks and Slove have worked hard to build their strong relationship. They know how to read each others’ runs and know how to communicate on the pitch where the other is as they move quickly down the field.
So how’s an opposing coach supposed to stop them?
“I’m glad I don’t have to,” DeCaluwe said. “You have to work a lot on defending. One thing we’ve been able to do, when we go forward, it isn’t one-dimensional. You’ve got to come for 80 minutes fighting with those two.”
R-B will return to the supersectional round for the third straight postseason Tuesday at the Class 1A Concordia University Supersectional and will play IC Catholic (13-2) for the second straight year after beating the Knights last season.
The Rockets are ready for a tough test to get back to the state finals after losing in the title match last year, but they are ready to show off their connections in the most important match of the year.
“It’s amazing to be in our third supersectional,” DeCaluwe said. “These girls have learned a lot. They know what to expect on that night, and so now let’s go play.”