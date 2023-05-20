Girls soccer: Reese Frericks-Margaret Slove connection leads Richmond-Burton to third straight sectional title

GOAL: Margaret Slove scores this time on a beautiful ball in from Rachel Mendlik. Rockets lead 2-0 with 21:45 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/FsMDPvGPqd

“[Connection with Reese Frericks is] super strong. We’ve been playing together since we were young, so we know how to reach other’s plays, we know how fast we’re going to go.”

— Margaret Slove, Richmond-Burton senior