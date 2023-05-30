Girls soccer: McHenry County-area players, coaches earn 2023 IHSSCA honors

A number of McHenry County-area girls soccer players and coaches earned honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) after this season.
The organization named Crystal Lake Central’s Olivia Anderson and Huntley’s Chloe Pfaff as All-State selections in section six while Richmond-Burton’s Reese Frericks earned All-State honors in section nine. Tigers’ coach Sarah Fack was named section six Coach of the Year while Johnsburg coach Rob Eastland earned section nine Soccer Person of the Year honors.
Burlington Central’s Ava Elders and Eva Samuelian, Cary-Grove’s Grace Apgar and Sam Skerl, Crystal Lake Central’s Chelsea Iles and Jillian Mueller, Crystal Lake South’s Claudia Kaczmarczyk, Dundee-Crown’s Ariana Hernandez, Hampshire’s Genevieve Bangert, Huntley’s Grace Helzer, Jacobs’ Delaney Roimiser and Gabby Wojtarowicz, McHenry’s Sarah Duginski and Emerson Gasmann, Prairie Ridge’s Ellie King and Marian Central’s Anna Lingle were each named All-Sectional selections in section six.
Richmond-Burton’s Margaret Slove, Johnsburg’s Mackenzie McQuiston and Harvard’s Yasmine Estrada each earned All-Sectional nods in section nine.
Burlington Central’s Haley Lindquist and Kenzie Lorkowski, Crystal Lake South’s Mackenzie Resch, Dundee-Crown’s Gisselle Farias, Hampshire’s Amelia Ingebretsen, Huntley’s Gabi Farraj, McHenry’s Jocelyn Corona, Prairie Ridge’s Olivia Roth and Marian Central’s Angelina Cutrona were named honorable mention in section six. Johnsburg’s Malaina Huemann and Harvard’s Lindsay Lehmann earned the same honors in section nine.
In section six, Burlington Central’s Eva Boer, Cary-Groves’ Ashton Proctor, Crystal Lake Central’s Madeline Gray, Crystal Lake South’s Emma Mathias, Dundee-Crown’s Farias, Hampshire’s Bangert, Huntley’s Karen Reyes-Villanueva, Jacobs’ Janae Gillus, McHenry’s Mara Torres, Prairie Ridge’s Addison Taege and Marian Central’s Mary Keane were all-academic selections. Richmond-Burton’s Madi Havlicek, Johnsburg’s Wynn Oeffling and Harvard’s Lehmann were named all-academic in section nine.
Burlington Central’s Brianna Domaleczny, Cary-Grove’s Kayli McMorris, Crystal Lake Central’s Gwyneth Brickey, Crystal Lake South’s Brynn Lefevre, Dundee-Crown’s Charlene Hernandez, Hampshire’s Helen Negron, Huntley’s Gabby Rivera, Jacobs’ Isabella Mickey, McHenry’s Auria D’Agostino, Prairie Ridge’s Paige Newport, and Marian Central’s Sidney Gerstenkorn earned all-sectional sportsmanship selections in section six and Richmond-Burton’s Rachel Mendlik, Johnsburg’s Kiara Welch and Harvard’s Jacqueline Silva earned those honors in section nine.