Boys soccer: Vernon Hills ends Crystal Lake South’s season in sectional semifinal

GRAYSLAKE – Vernon Hills accomplished something no team had done in the previous three Class 2A boys soccer state series – the Cougars kept Crystal Lake South out of a sectional championship match.
The Cougars scored in the second half on midfielder Milan Raval’s shot off a pass on a corner kick for a 2-1 victory Wednesday in a Grayslake Central Sectional semifinal.
Vernon Hills (12-7-2) will face the host Rams at 3 p.m. Saturday in the title game.
Aleksa Arbutina scored in the first 10 minutes, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
South’s Nolan Getzinger tied the score at 1-1 with 28 minutes remaining in the second half off a free kick. Logan Vargas made four saves in goal for the Gators (14-5-3).
The Gators have won five consecutive regional titles, won the 2018 state championship and were state runners-up in 2019.
“[It’s] the [Nos.] 1 and 2 seeds,” Vernon Hills coach Mike McCaulou of Saturday’s title game. “So the coaches picked it right. Usually doesn’t happen that way. And it’ll be an unbelievable, well-contested match. We’re looking forward to it.”