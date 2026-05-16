Lake in the Hills approves ‘forever chemical’ settlements as it works to bring well back into operation

FILE - A glass of water is poured from the kitchen sink of a home in Lake in the Hills. (Whitney Rupp)

One of the wells that serves Lake in the Hills has been offline for around five years because of PFAS, and officials hope to remediate it by the end of the year.

PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are able to repel stains and moisture and withstand heat, which made them popular for products from waterproof shoes to firefighting foam. The problem is they don’t break down in the environment, where they now are common. Research has linked them to increased risk of certain cancers and developmental delays in children, according to the Associated Press.

In Lake in the Hills, officials took Well 6 offline in 2021 because of PFAS. The village has budgeted $1.9 million this year for PFAS remediation for the well, Ryan McDillon, public works director, said. The project is being handled internally, he said, which will save the village a lot of money.

But the village won’t know whether the project will be within that budget until bids come in, McDillon said. He added officials hope to have the work completed this year, but noted it could spill into next year.

The village is in a pilot study to figure out different ways to remove the PFAS from the well. The proof of concept for that needs go to the Illinois EPA, which will sign off on whether the village can use it. Lake in the Hills will note that in the request for proposals put out for the project, McDillon said.

As part of remediation work, the Village Board approved a contract Thursday to build an overhead door at Well 6. The current filter at the well needs to be removed, and Lake in the Hills needs to install a new door large enough to accommodate that.

The cost of the overhead door, about $25,200, is coming out of the $1.9 million approved. McDillion said the village is trying to recoup some, if not all, of the costs of remediation.

Lake in the Hills and Cary both considered joining class-action lawsuits over the issue.

Thursday, the Lake in the Hills Village Board also approved settlements with two companies, Tyco and DuPont, related to PFAS. The Tyco settlement, after firm costs and attorneys fees, netted around $33,900, and the DuPont settlement about $34,400.

Last year, Lake in the Hills received its first PFAS settlement, that one from 3M. According to village records, the total gross disbursement from that settlement is estimated to be about $387,300, minus attorneys fees and other costs.

That settlement is payable in variable installments through 2033. The first installment net disbursement was about $60,000, according to village records.

Lake in the Hills is waiting on a notification of settlement from BASF, the fourth and final part of the class action litigation, according to village records.