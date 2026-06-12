Crystal Lake man, ex-Deerfield High volunteer coach, sent to prison for possessing lewd image of child

A Crystal Lake man who was set to go to trial Monday instead pleaded guilty Friday to possessing an image of a child younger than 13 in a “lewd” pose and was sentenced to five years in prison.

In exchange for the guilty plea to one count of possessing a child sex abuse image, a Class 2 felony, 11 other counts were dismissed against Alexander Cohen, 35, included more serious Class X felonies, according to an order filed in McHenry County court by Judge Mark Gerhardt.

At an initial court appearance May 8, 2025, where a judge denied Cohen’s pretrial release, Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Tarczon said that what investigators found on Cohen’s computer was “deplorable.”

The prosecutor said the videos showed children being gagged and bound, and screaming and crying while being violently raped by adult men.

An attorney representing Cohen at the time said though authorities found the images on Cohen’s computer, there was no proof Cohen viewed them.

Cohen, who had previously volunteered as an assistant wrestling coach for Deerfield High School in Township High School District 113, is required to serve half his prison time.

He will receive credit for 400 days in the county jail since his arrest. Following his incarceration, he must serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release, according to the order.

Cohen had been set to go to jury trial Monday, records show.

While in the jail’s custody, Cohen took religious, culinary, fitness, spirituality, self-improvement and legal courses, records show.

After the charges were filed, District 113 Superintendent Chala Holland said in a letter to the community that Cohen had worked as an “active volunteer coach” for the boys wrestling team in the 2018-19 and 2019-20. Holland wrote at that time the district had not been contacted by authorities and that the charges “do not involve any other current or former employees or volunteers.”