Plans moving ahead to redevelop South Harrison Street in downtown Oswego

At the June 9 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved a special use permit for TermiNader Fitness, which plans to open a boutique personal training and fitness studio in an an approximately 10,000 square- foot industrial building on South Harrison Street. The fitness center is part of the proposed Harrison Street Square development. (Eric Schelkopf)

A plan to redevelop South Harrison Street in downtown Oswego continues to move forward.

At the June 9 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved a special use permit for TermiNader Fitness, which plans to open a boutique personal training and fitness studio in an an approximately 10,000 square-foot industrial building on South Harrison Street.

The proposal is part of a bigger project to redevelop that portion of Harrison Street. Plans also call for small retail shop spaces, food trucks with a pavilion and recreational area along with a dog-friendly bar.

Terminader will be able to operate on the building’s existing septic system.

“This will enable the business to open while the village completes streetscape improvements, including installation of the sanitary sewer, on South Harrison Street,” Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo to village trustees.

“Terminader would utilize an existing restroom, which is connected to the septic system and located in the building’s common area,” the memo said.

The streetscape improvements are set to begin this summer, with the sanitary sewer to be among the first improvements completed, likely by early fall, Riemenschneider said.

TermiNader Fitness will offer both classes and individual training.

“The purpose of this facility is to provide an education-based fitness experience,” Ryan Nader, president and founder of TermiNader Fitness, had said. “What we want to do is create a facility that provides group training classes that not only are engaging and fun and dynamic, but also help teach you exactly what you need to take control of your life and your fitness.”

The fitness center is part of the proposed Harrison Street Square development.

Barkville Buddies, composed of an indoor dog-friendly bar and an outdoor fenced-in dog area, would be located on the southwest side of the building.

“Barkville Buddies offers a unique blend of social benefits for both dogs and their human companions,” applicant Nicole Nicklin had said in talking to planning and zoning commissioners about the proposal.

“For dogs, this provides an open space to play in and interact with other dogs, which is crucial for their physical health and socialization skills. Regular visits to the dog park can help reduce behavioral issues,” Nicklin said.

As proposed, eight small structures reserved for individual commercial tenants would be built on the eastern side of the recreational area, along the railroad tracks.

A flyer states the proposed Harrison Street Station Shops would “offer business start-ups an advantage to start selling products and services of interest to guests of Harrison Street Square.” (Graphic provided by UCSC, LLC)

Each of the shops would be about 120 square feet. The proposed Harrison Street Station Shops would “offer business start-ups an advantage to start selling products and services of interest to guests of Harrison Street Square,” according to a flyer.